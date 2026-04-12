Delhi sets up grievance cell against private schools over denial of EWS admissions, free supplies

NEW DELHI: Following several complaints from parents belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Disadvantaged Groups (DG), and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) regarding the non-provision of free books and uniforms, as well as denial of admissions on various grounds, the Delhi government has established a dedicated grievance cell to address complaints against private unaided recognised schools.

The initiative aims to ensure compliance with the Right to Education Act, 2009 and related regulations, which mandate the free provision of uniforms, books, and writing materials to students admitted under these categories. The Directorate of Education, in its circular, stated that it has received multiple complaints from parents and stakeholders alleging that some private schools are failing to provide the required free materials and are instead demanding money. Concerns have also been raised about schools insisting on the submission of fresh income certificates every year for students already admitted under the EWS category, despite clear guidelines prohibiting such practices.

The Delhi HC in January this year, allowed the government to directly transfer funds into the bank accounts of students from EWS and disadvantaged groups studying in private unaided schools, enabling them to purchase uniforms instead of mandating in-kind distribution.

To address these issues, the grievance cell has been set up at the Directorate of Education headquarters in Old Secretariat, Delhi. The cell comprises three members: Rama Chauhan, Deputy Director of Education (PSB); Mritunjay Kumar, Section Officer; and Veer Pratap Singh, District Education Officer. Parents and stakeholders can register complaints at Room No. 3, Directorate of Education, Old Secretariat, Delhi-110054, or contact the cell via phone at 9818154069.