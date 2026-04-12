Delhi sets up grievance cell against private schools over denial of EWS admissions, free supplies

NEW DELHI: Following several complaints from parents belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Disadvantaged Groups (DG), and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) regarding the non-provision of free books and uniforms, as well as denial of admissions on various grounds, the Delhi government has established a dedicated grievance cell to address complaints against private unaided recognised schools.
The initiative aims to ensure compliance with the Right to Education Act, 2009 and related regulations, which mandate the free provision of uniforms, books, and writing materials to students admitted under these categories. The Directorate of Education, in its circular, stated that it has received multiple complaints from parents and stakeholders alleging that some private schools are failing to provide the required free materials and are instead demanding money. Concerns have also been raised about schools insisting on the submission of fresh income certificates every year for students already admitted under the EWS category, despite clear guidelines prohibiting such practices.
The Delhi HC in January this year, allowed the government to directly transfer funds into the bank accounts of students from EWS and disadvantaged groups studying in private unaided schools, enabling them to purchase uniforms instead of mandating in-kind distribution.
To address these issues, the grievance cell has been set up at the Directorate of Education headquarters in Old Secretariat, Delhi. The cell comprises three members: Rama Chauhan, Deputy Director of Education (PSB); Mritunjay Kumar, Section Officer; and Veer Pratap Singh, District Education Officer. Parents and stakeholders can register complaints at Room No. 3, Directorate of Education, Old Secretariat, Delhi-110054, or contact the cell via phone at 9818154069.
The government has also directed all district offices to establish similar grievance cells, comprising the Deputy Director of Education (District), Deputy Director of Education (Zone), and a Section Officer. These district-level cells will ensure prompt action on complaints and submit daily reports to the headquarters.
The circular reiterated that schools must not demand money for uniforms, books, or writing materials from EWS, DG, or CWSN students. Furthermore, schools are prohibited from expelling, debarring, or denying facilities to students solely due to the non-submission of income affidavits without prior approval from the Director of Education. Schools are required to seek income certificates only at the time of initial admission, and parents may submit a self-declaration of annual income on an affidavit for continued admission.
The government has warned that non-compliance with these directives will be taken seriously, and defaulting schools will face stringent action under the Delhi School Education Act and Rules, 1973 and the Right to Education Act, 2009.
Relief measures
Complaints can be given physically or via helpline
District-level grievance cells to be set up
No annual income certificate required
Strict penalties for non-compliance
Action to be taken under education laws and rules