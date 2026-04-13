Audits of state-run liquor retail units over five years soon

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has ordered a comprehensive audit and cross-verification of financial records of state-run entities involved in liquor retail over the past five years, amid concerns over possible irregularities. The government said that any lapse, be it negligence, mismatch in accounts, or financial mismanagement, will not be tolerated.

The government on Sunday said that recent findings indicate that accounts in some of these undertakings were not properly reconciled for extended periods, raising the risk of discrepancies and potential losses to the public exchequer.

Liquor retail operations are currently handled by the Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation. The CM said the objective is not just to correct records but to establish a robust system of financial oversight. This will involve strict monitoring, reconciliation, and end-to-end verification and validation of accounts.

Gupta has directed all concerned entities to carry out a detailed reconciliation of their financial and operational records for the past five years. The exercise will cover sales, purchases, stock and cash accounts, with every entry subjected to thorough scrutiny.