Government plans double-decker flyover, new 19.2-km road along Yamuna river

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has planned the construction of a 19.2-km elevated road along the Yamuna connecting Wazirabad to DND, Surghat to ISBT, ISBT to Sarai Kale Khan, and Sarai Kale Khan to DND as part of its vision for the year 2026.

In addition to this, a proposal for a 2.62-km flyover from Tripolia Gate to Barfkhana has also been readied. In this regard, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday carried out a detailed review of Delhi Metro and associated road and flyover projects, reiterating that building a modern and efficient public transport system remains a top priority for the government.

Chairing the meeting, she said a 2.16 km double-decker flyover from Azadpur to Tripolia Chowk, designed to accommodate both metro and road traffic, is about 73% complete, with a project cost of `264.27 crore. Another 1.40-km flyover from Yamuna Vihar to Bhajanpura, costing 291.17 crore, has reached around 85% completion, a statement read.

In South Delhi, major works are in progress along MB Road, including a 2.48-km six-lane flyover from Saket G Block to Sangam Vihar, along with underpasses at Saket G Block and Ambedkar Nagar.

The project, estimated at `694.98 crore, has already achieved around 40% progress so far, it said.

Expansion in the offing

Officials said that in addition to the flyovers, work has also begun on the remaining three Phase IV metro corridors—Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block (8.38 km), Inderlok to Indraprastha (12.37 km) and Rithala to Kundli (26.46 km)