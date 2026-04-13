How Akanksha Patil documents migration and loss in Nashik’s Shivangaon

In 2023, when Akanksha Patil arrived in Shivangaon village in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, she encountered stories shaped by loss and displacement. An artist whose current practice explores saudade—a deep longing for a home that may no longer exist—she had initially come to the village for landscape studies, till 2021. Over time, however, she chose to stay on, expanding her inquiry to examine the migration through the lives of Shivangaon’s residents, who were impacted by the expansion of Nagpur airport.

Patil’s ongoing exhibition at Delhi’s Gallery Art Positive, ‘Narratives in Transit’, curated by Georgina Maddox, engages with themes of migration and erasure. It sheds light on the tensions between rural life and urban expansion, while foregrounding the lived realities of forced displacement.