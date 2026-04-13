New hostels at medical college gets green signal

NEW DELHI: The Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) on Sunday approved the proposal to construct two new hostel buildings—one each for male and female students—within the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) campus.

To be built at an estimated cost of Rs 573.41 crore, the project is aimed at strengthening infrastructure in medical education and improving residential facilities for students. The hostels are expected to be completed within 36 months.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who chaired the EFC meeting, said student intake at MAMC has steadily increased in recent years from 150 students annually to 250, putting considerable pressure on existing hostel facilities. Due to the shortage of rooms, many students are currently forced to share accommodation, while some are unable to secure hostel facilities altogether.

The chief minister also pointed out that the existing hostels, built between 1965 and 1982, have aged considerably, underscoring the long-felt need for new infrastructure.

According to the plan, the new hostel for female students will be constructed at site ‘A’ at a cost of Rs 269.19 crore, while the boys’ hostel will come up at site ‘B’ with an allocation of Rs 304.22 crore. Both buildings will include basement and superstructure components, along with civil and electrical works.

The chief minister clarified that the project is not commercial in nature and has been designed purely with a social objective—to improve students’ living conditions and support their academic growth.

She added that land for the project is already available, and construction will begin within six months of receiving administrative and financial approvals. The timeline includes six months for planning and 30 months for construction. Students are expected to benefit immediately after completion.

Gupta stated that the Delhi government is ensuring that students studying in government institutions also receive world-class facilities.

Expressing confidence in the initiative, the chief minister said the move would help MAMC emerge even stronger as one of the country’s leading medical institutions in the years ahead.