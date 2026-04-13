Regularisation success depends on infra growth

The announcements made last week by Manohar Lal Khattar on regularising the unauthorised colonies represent perhaps the most consequential transformation in decades of Delhi’s urban governance. Framed as PM-UDAY 2.0, the reforms initiated by the triple-engine BJP governments at the Centre, state and municipal corporation claim to be moving from political symbolism to structured administrative delivery.

For over three decades, regularisation of unauthorised colonies has remained a recurring electoral promise. In 2008, the government led by Sheila Dikshit issued provisional regularisation certificates to 1218 colonies before elections. However, it did not translate into legal ownership rights.

Delhi Lokayukta later observed that the exercise lacked a mechanism for actual regularisation. A subsequent audit flagged financial irregularities. In 2015, Arvind Kejriwal promised regularisation within one year, but implementation largely focused on infrastructure improvements rather than ownership rights.

The original PM-UDAY scheme, launched in 2019 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, provided legal backing through legislation and identified 1731 unauthorised colonies for ownership rights. PM-UDAY 2.0 builds upon that foundation but a lesser number of colonies. Granting legal ownership rights is central to PM-UDAY 2.0.