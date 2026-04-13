Will follow due process of law in Race Club land dispute, Centre tells Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The central government has told the Delhi High Court that it will not dispossess the Delhi Race Club Ltd from the disputed land without following due process of law. Justice Mini Pushkarna was hearing the association’s plea against eviction notices issued on March 12, 2026, by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
The judge noted that the race club has been operating on the 53.242-acre premises at Kamal Ataturk Marg since a lease was first granted in 1926. The judge had on March 25 restrained the ministry from taking “forcible possession” of the club.
The judge last week noted the submission made by the central government’s standing counsel, Ashish K. Dixit, that the Centre will not dispossess the Delhi Race Club (1940) Ltd from the disputed land without following due process of law.
The judge then disposed of the petition, saying the government was bound by the statement while disposing of the suit. The court passed the order further countermanding the injunction against dispossession from the property. During the hearing, Dixit submitted, “The government would not dispossess the plaintiff without adhering to due process of law, as also reflected in the eviction notice dated March 12, 2026.”
The judge took note of the submission and said that the plaintiff shall not be dispossessed on the basis of the said eviction notice and clarified that any future action by the government must follow legal procedure. The court said that if the authorities seek to resume the land, they must initiate proceedings strictly in accordance with law.
The court had stayed the club’s eviction, saying, “A prima facie case has been made out in favour of the plaintiff. Further balance of convenience also lies in favour of the plaintiff, and irreparable injury shall be caused to the plaintiff if interim relief is not granted to the plaintiff.”