Will follow due process of law in Race Club land dispute, Centre tells Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The central government has told the Delhi High Court that it will not dispossess the Delhi Race Club Ltd from the disputed land without following due process of law. Justice Mini Pushkarna was hearing the association’s plea against eviction notices issued on March 12, 2026, by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The judge noted that the race club has been operating on the 53.242-acre premises at Kamal Ataturk Marg since a lease was first granted in 1926. The judge had on March 25 restrained the ministry from taking “forcible possession” of the club.

The judge last week noted the submission made by the central government’s standing counsel, Ashish K. Dixit, that the Centre will not dispossess the Delhi Race Club (1940) Ltd from the disputed land without following due process of law.