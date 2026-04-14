Brigadier, son assaulted after objecting to drinking in public

NEW DELHI: An army brigadier and his son were allegedly assaulted by some people in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Enclave area on Saturday night after they objected to two persons drinking in a car parked near their residence.
In a statement, the Indian Army said that the officer Brigadier Parminder Singh Arora was on leave when the incident occurred.
“The individual concerned is a serving officer of the Indian Army who was on leave in Delhi. A military police team has been directed to assist him. The Delhi Police has been approached for an expeditious probe and to take action on priority,” it stated.
Talking to media, the Brigadier’s son said “After dinner, my father and I were going for a walk. On the main road near the society exit, two people were drinking in a car. My father told them that this is a residential area and they should not drink here. They responded that they were locals and would drink there only; we should mind our own business”.
Meanwhile, his father asked him to call the police. As the PCR was arriving, he said, “When I called, it took about 15 to 20 minutes for the PCR to arrive. In the meantime, they were also making phone calls. They continued drinking and later some eight people came out of two cars and started beating us,” he stated.
A video was widely circulated on social media where two persons were seen inside a car.
A senior police officer said that a case has been registered. “Cognisance in the matter has been taken, and an FIR has been registered based on the complaint of the officer’s wife, and an investigation has been taken up. The accused persons are being traced. During the preliminary enquiry, a lapse was found on the part of the inspector/investigation, and he has been sent to district lines,” the officer said.
While speaking to the media, the brigadier’s wife said that the accused used abusive language and passed inappropriate comments. “We did not retaliate and informed the police. When police arrived, the person sitting in the driver’s seat of the car spoke to the policeman. After speaking to him, the policeman came back to me to take my statement. Meanwhile, some goons arrived in two cars and brutally assaulted my son. Instead of stopping them, the policeman went back and sat in his PCR van,” she stated.
She further alleged that when she approached the policeman again, he refused to help and said that he would not intervene. He told her that he could not fight so many people alone and was waiting for his team. However, no team arrived there, and they assaulted her son and husband. “When we went to the police station, the lady officer spoke rudely,” she added.