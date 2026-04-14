Brigadier, son assaulted after objecting to drinking in public

NEW DELHI: An army brigadier and his son were allegedly assaulted by some people in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Enclave area on Saturday night after they objected to two persons drinking in a car parked near their residence.

In a statement, the Indian Army said that the officer Brigadier Parminder Singh Arora was on leave when the incident occurred.

“The individual concerned is a serving officer of the Indian Army who was on leave in Delhi. A military police team has been directed to assist him. The Delhi Police has been approached for an expeditious probe and to take action on priority,” it stated.

Talking to media, the Brigadier’s son said “After dinner, my father and I were going for a walk. On the main road near the society exit, two people were drinking in a car. My father told them that this is a residential area and they should not drink here. They responded that they were locals and would drink there only; we should mind our own business”.

Meanwhile, his father asked him to call the police. As the PCR was arriving, he said, “When I called, it took about 15 to 20 minutes for the PCR to arrive. In the meantime, they were also making phone calls. They continued drinking and later some eight people came out of two cars and started beating us,” he stated.