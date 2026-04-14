Citizen-centric traffic plan launched after L-G’s push

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police has launched Project SANGAM after LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu directed it to find citizen-centric solutions to traffic-related problems by involving residents and market welfare associations. Project SANGAM—abbreviated for Synergistic Action and Networked Governance for Area Mobility—brings together the police, MCD, PWD, and citizen associations.

The project has been made operational in Karol Bagh, Chanakyapuri, Saket, Connaught Place, Khan Market, Rajouri Garden, South Extension, and Defence Colony and is set to expand to other localities in the coming weeks. Sandhu had told the traffic police to involve RWAs for managing local traffic and resolving parking issues.