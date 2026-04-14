Don’t pay heed to LPG shortage rumour: Delhi government

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government said on Monday that both domestic and commercial LPG supplies remain stable, adequate, and under control, with no shortage of LPG or any other fuel. It urged people not to be influenced by rumours or panic and to remain calm.

Sharing an update on domestic LPG supply, the government said that on April 12, a total of 1,11,766 bookings were recorded, while the three Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) delivered 1,30,094 cylinders—well above the number of bookings. This indicates that pending backlogs are being cleared efficiently and that the supply chain remains robust.

The average delivery time has also improved to 3.87 days from 4.24 days earlier, ensuring quicker doorstep delivery for consumers. On the commercial front, Delhi has been allocated 6,480 LPG cylinders (19 kg equivalent) per day.