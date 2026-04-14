Don’t pay heed to LPG shortage rumour: Delhi government

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government said on Monday that both domestic and commercial LPG supplies remain stable, adequate, and under control, with no shortage of LPG or any other fuel. It urged people not to be influenced by rumours or panic and to remain calm.
Sharing an update on domestic LPG supply, the government said that on April 12, a total of 1,11,766 bookings were recorded, while the three Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) delivered 1,30,094 cylinders—well above the number of bookings. This indicates that pending backlogs are being cleared efficiently and that the supply chain remains robust.
The average delivery time has also improved to 3.87 days from 4.24 days earlier, ensuring quicker doorstep delivery for consumers. On the commercial front, Delhi has been allocated 6,480 LPG cylinders (19 kg equivalent) per day.
In comparison, the average daily offtake over the past week has been only 4,268 cylinders, including 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders, clearly indicating that supply is exceeding demand. CM Rekha Gupta appealed to commercial LPG consumers, particularly users of 5 kg cylinders, to avoid unnecessary concern or stockpiling.
She reiterated that the distribution system across the city is functioning smoothly and that adequate stock is available at all times. To facilitate access, a dedicated control room of the Food and Civil Supplies Department has been made operational. Commercial consumers facing any difficulty in obtaining LPG cylinders can contact 011-23379836 or 8383824659 between 9 am and 7 pm on any day of the week.
The government has also encouraged consumers and institutions to opt for Piped Natural Gas wherever available. Bulk users such as hospitals and educational institutions have been advised to shift to PNG at the earliest to enhance efficiency, safety, and supply reliability.