Memoirs of Rajendra Yadav and Mannu Bhandari reveal why the marriage survived so long, and failed

Both Yadav’s and Bhandari’s memoirs have been translated by senior journalist Poonam Saxena and published by Penguin as companion volumes—a project that took Saxena four to five years to complete. Saxena read both the books almost a dozen times to get the voice right, she adds. Saxena’s decision to do this, in fact, corrects the imbalance created when Yadav first laid bare his personal life in his memoir.

“She [Mannu Bhandari] had been working on her book for years. In the meantime, his book was published. This spurred her to finish her book, and she added the Afterword to give her version in reaction to his book. Once he chose to bring out all those things in full public view, she felt she had no choice but to give the true picture,” says Saxena.

Bhandari had never mentioned Meeta – the woman Yadav had a long-standing relationship with – by name, in her book. But when he wrote about the relationship in his memoirs, she did, too, by giving her point of view in the Afterword.

Saxena’s coupling of the two books also orients the reading of them in a particular way. Read together, or one after another, they constitute a story of the coming together of two extraordinary writers, whose books are still read as examples of the best in Hindi literature, their individual trajectories and struggles, and the disintegration of marriage (but not the relationship) between two mismatched people. [Hans Editor Sanjay Sahay commended the translation, saying it had captured the “soul and temperament of the writers”.]

Saxena points out: “Writing kept them together, and her writing kept her going. Once she leaves him—when they are both in their sixties—she stops writing. Her pen dries up! However, after separation, he was very caring about her.” Apparently, they spoke to each other every day, even as that led to disagreements. In her memoir, Bhandari says: “With great difficulty, we agree 5-7 per cent of the time…but whatever its form, it is an attachment.”