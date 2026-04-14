Minister Scindia unveils philatelic exhibition celebrating India’s heritage at Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

NEW DELHI: A philatelic exhibition titled “Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat: Celebrating India’s Unity and Democracy through Postage Stamps” was inaugurated by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindiaon on Tuesday at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya.

The exhibition is a part of a year-long initiative by the Prime Minister's Museum and Library (PMML) to showcase the lives and contributions of former Prime Ministers.

Inaugurating the four-day exhibition, Scindia said the event marks a significant milestone and highlighted the continued role of the Department of Posts in nation-building from the freedom era to Amrit Kaal and beyond.

Organised in collaboration with the Department of Posts, the exhibition features curated postage stamps reflecting India’s cultural heritage, historical legacy and postal traditions. The display includes thematic sections on Presidents, Prime Ministers and Freedom Fighters, offering visitors an immersive experience.

The Sangrahalaya has also invited private philatelic collectors from across the country to exhibit their collections.

On the occasion, Scindia interacted with philatelists, stamp collectors and designers, appreciating their role in preserving India’s postal heritage. Among those present were Nripendra Misra, chairman of the PMML executive council, director Ashwani Lohani, and CEO Priyanka Mishra.

Three sets of picture postcards were also released to mark the fourth foundation day of the Sangrahalaya, the birth anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar and the Constitution of India.

Additionally, an MoU was signed between the Department of Posts and the Sangrahalaya to enhance collaboration in promoting India’s cultural and postal heritage through exhibitions, outreach programmes and co-branded philatelic products. Officials said the partnership may also include setting up a dedicated India Post counter at the museum.