Why 30-year age limit for NSD?: Delhi High Court

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has stayed the admission criteria of the National School of Drama (NSD) that barred applicants above the age of 30 from applying to its flagship diploma course in dramatic arts, observing that acting is an art that can be developed at any age.

Justice Jasmeet Singh said that fixing an upper age limit was prima facie “arbitrary” and “unreasonable”, and violative of Articles 14 (equality before law), 19(1)(g) (right to practise any profession), and 21 (right to life) of the Constitution.

“I am of the view that fixing of the upper age limit for a diploma has no reasonable nexus with the objective it seeks to achieve. Acting is an art that can be developed and refined at any stage of life; it is not bound by any such criteria,” the judge said in an order dated April 7.

The court added, “For the said reasons, the effect and operation of the condition prescribing an upper age limit of 30 years in the admission notification dated March 17, 2026, issued by respondent No. 1 shall remain stayed. Needless to add that the petitioners will be entitled to apply for the diploma notwithstanding their age.”

The court was hearing two petitions filed by freelance theatre practitioners Mayank and Vishal Gohar, challenging the March 17 notification that prescribed an upper age limit of 30 years for admission to the diploma course for the 2026–27 academic session. In its order, the court noted that the petitioners had earlier written to the NSD regarding the issue but had received no response.