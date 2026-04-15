Bride-to-be critical after acid attack in Delhi days before wedding

A 21-year-old woman is battling for her life after an acid attack in the Indira Vihar area of New Delhi, police reported.

The victim was immediately taken to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where doctors have stated that her condition remains critical.

An FIR has been registered under Section 124(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Gokalpuri Police Station, and an investigation is currently underway. A forensic team has also inspected the scene and collected evidence.

Preliminary findings suggest that the victim was set to be married on April 19. Police allege that the attack was carried out by a 26-year-old woman who was reportedly in a relationship with the groom-to-be. The accused is said to have thrown acid on the victim while she was preparing for her mehendi ceremony at home.

According to a neighbour, the victim belongs to a large family with five sisters and one brother and is known to be a bright student. The accused was also described as academically accomplished and had reportedly cleared a teacher’s examination.

The incident has deeply shocked the local community, particularly as it occurred just days before the wedding. Residents and family members are calling for swift and strict action against the accused, who has since been arrested. Further investigation is ongoing.