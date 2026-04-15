CBSE class 10 results 2026: Delhi shines with high pass rates, leads in inclusion of visually impaired students

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the Class 10 results for 2026, recording a marginal improvement in overall performance while continuing to reflect strong outcomes across major urban regions, including Delhi.

This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 93.70%, a slight rise from 93.66% in 2025, indicating steady consistency in student performance. A total of 24.83 lakh students registered, of whom 24.71 lakh appeared and 23.16 lakh successfully passed the examination. The exams were conducted between February 17 and March 11, with results announced significantly earlier than usual on April 15, nearly a month ahead of the traditional mid-May timeline.

In the national capital, Delhi showed a strong performance, though slightly behind the top-performing regions. Delhi West recorded a pass percentage of 97.45%, while Delhi East stood at 97.33%, placing both regions comfortably above the national average.

Another set of data shared by the CBSE stated that the Delhi region recorded 84 visually impaired (blind/low vision) students in Delhi East and 45 in Delhi west- the highest among all regions, compared to 60 in Ajmer, 53 in Bengaluru, and just 24 in Dehradun. This made the national capital a clear outlier in accommodating blind students in mainstream board exams.

The trend extended to other categories as well; Delhi East reported 916 students and Delhi West with 327 students with specific learning disabilities, significantly higher than regions like Bhopal (404) and Chandigarh (592). Similarly, in autism spectrum disorder, Delhi had 79 students, again among the highest.

The Board also expanded its reach this year, with the number of affiliated schools increasing from 26,675 in 2025 to 27,339 in 2026, while exam centres rose from 7,837 to 8,075, reflecting the growing scale of CBSE’s operations.

Region-wise, southern regions dominated the performance charts, with Trivandrum and Vijayawada emerging as top performers, both recording an impressive 99.79% pass rate, followed closely by Chennai (99.58%) and Bengaluru (98.91%).