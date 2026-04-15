Delhi airport launches multilingual video guide for passengers in 20 languages

NEW DELHI: To ensure seamless travel for passengers from different nationalities and cultures, the Delhi International Airport Limited on Wednesday launched ‘Your Terminal Companion’, a first-of-its-kind multilingual passenger video tutorial aimed at helping travellers navigate the airport with ease.

The tutorial has been made available in 20 languages, including five Indian regional languages.

“Your Terminal Companion is designed to ensure that no travellers feel lost or unsupported regardless of nationality, language, or familiarity with air travel,” an official release said.

The series includes 24 informative videos aimed at making airport navigation easier across cultures and passenger segments.

Structured across three key travel stages, departure, transit and arrival, and covering eight common passenger scenarios, the videos provide step-by-step guidance on check-in, security, immigration, baggage claim and onward connectivity.

The tutorial series can be accessed through QR codes placed across terminals, as well as through the Delhi Airport website and YouTube channel @Delhiairport, ensuring that passengers can access guidance both before and during their journey.

The videos are available in languages including English, Hindi, German, French, Mandarin, Arabic, Italian, Russian, Korean, Japanese, Dutch, Portuguese, Vietnamese and Hebrew, along with five Indian regional languages.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, said, “With ‘Your Terminal Companion’, we are reimagining passenger assistance through the lens of inclusivity and empowerment.”

For first-time flyers, he said, the videos simplify complex processes such as security checks, immigration and boarding.