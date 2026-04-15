Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response on transgender recognition in official records

The Delhi High Court has sought a detailed response from the Union of India on key issues relating to the recognition and recording of transgender persons in educational and official records, noting that the outcome could have wide-ranging implications across government documentation systems.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Prathiba M. Singh and Justice Madhu Jain was hearing a batch of petitions on the matter. The court directed that the Secretary of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment be added as a respondent and ordered the Centre to file its reply through an affidavit within six weeks.

The petitions raise concerns about how transgender individuals are identified in certificates issued by institutions such as the University of Delhi and the Central Board of Secondary Education. The court also noted that any directions in the case could extend to other official records, including birth and death certificates, passports, Aadhaar cards, and driving licences.

During proceedings, counsel for CBSE referred to the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026, highlighting changes in the legal definition of a “transgender person.” However, petitioners argued that the amendment has not yet been notified and said they would still fall within its proposed scope.

Observing the broader legal and administrative implications, the court allowed the Centre to consult other ministries if necessary to formulate comprehensive responses. It also directed all parties to submit written arguments on the impact of the amendment before the next hearing, scheduled for July 15, 2026.

(With inputs from ANI)