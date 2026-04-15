Delhi L-G flags Vasant Enclave assault on Brigadier’s family, AAP calls response ‘damage control’

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday expressed his concern over Vasant Enclave incident, in which a serving Brigadier, and their son—a 23-year-old IIT Delhi graduate, were assaulted.

He directed the police to take swift action against those responsible and to ensure safety and security for the family. Meanwhile, the AAP criticised the L-G, calling his reaction ‘damage control’.

In a post, the L-G said, “Deeply concerned by the incident in Vasant Enclave involving the assault on a serving Brigadier, his wife and son, a 23-year-old IIT Delhi graduate. I have personally spoken with Brigadier PS Arora to enquire about the incident and their well-being.

I also spoke with the police commissioner and the DCP, directing them to ensure a thorough and swift investigation, leading to immediate and appropriate action against those responsible. I have further directed Delhi Police to provide full security to the officer and his family. We remain committed to ensuring the safety of our citizens and upholding rule of law.”