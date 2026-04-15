Delhi L-G flags Vasant Enclave assault on Brigadier’s family, AAP calls response ‘damage control’

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday expressed his concern over Vasant Enclave incident, in which a serving Brigadier, and their son—a 23-year-old IIT Delhi graduate, were assaulted.
He directed the police to take swift action against those responsible and to ensure safety and security for the family. Meanwhile, the AAP criticised the L-G, calling his reaction ‘damage control’.
In a post, the L-G said, “Deeply concerned by the incident in Vasant Enclave involving the assault on a serving Brigadier, his wife and son, a 23-year-old IIT Delhi graduate. I have personally spoken with Brigadier PS Arora to enquire about the incident and their well-being.
I also spoke with the police commissioner and the DCP, directing them to ensure a thorough and swift investigation, leading to immediate and appropriate action against those responsible. I have further directed Delhi Police to provide full security to the officer and his family. We remain committed to ensuring the safety of our citizens and upholding rule of law.”
Reacting to the post, AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj stated, “The incident took place on Saturday, and today is Tuesday.” After such massive outrage from former Army officers and the public, the L-G’s tweet appears to be damage control. There is a lack of honesty in the tweet, which the armed forces of India deserve. The L-G has concealed the most serious aspect of this incident.”
Highlighting the role of the police, Bharadwaj said, “A serving Indian Army brigadier was attacked in the presence of Delhi Police, which functions under the L-G.” Despite knowing the Army background of the victims, police did not register an FIR. They did not even arrest the accused on the spot.”
He asserted, “Social media posts show that the L-G was busy attending the anniversary of a private hospital, enjoying a musical evening with foreign diplomats, and relishing jalebi in Old Delhi and cold coffee at the HC, though policing is his primary responsibility”.
2 held in Vasant Enclave incident, Mercedes seized
Two men have been apprehended for allegedly assaulting and misbehaving with an army brigadier and his son after the latter objected to them drinking near their residence in Vasant Enclave area, police said on Tuesday.
The accused have been identified as Satender alias Sonu (49) and Sanjay Sharma (56), residents of Mehram Nagar, a senior police officer said.
Satender is a director in the firm named Chaudhary Aviation Pvt Ltd, which provides flight services and is also involved in the sale and purchase of aircraft and its parts. Sharma runs Pandit Ji Dhaba at Mehram Nagar. The Mercedes vehicle has also been seized.