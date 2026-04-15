Delhi–Dehradun Expressway gives capital infra fresh momentum: CM

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta attended the inauguration of the Delhi–Dehradun highway on Tuesday and said travel time between the two cities will be reduced from nearly six hours to around two-and-a-half hours.

“This is the power of a ‘double-engine’ government. Delhi is continuously moving towards better development. In the past year, the Centre has carried out road infrastructure projects worth approximately Rs 1.25 lakh crore in Delhi,” the chief minister said.

She added that the expressway, built at a cost of around Rs 12,000 crore, would mark a significant milestone in Delhi’s development and give fresh momentum to the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’. She thanked the Prime Minister for spearheading multiple projects aligned with Delhi’s growing needs.

Gupta said Delhi’s transformation under the Prime Minister’s leadership is visible in the rapid expansion of infrastructure. She noted that projects worth nearly Rs 1.25 lakh crore are currently underway in the capital under the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, reshaping the city’s urban landscape.