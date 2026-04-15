Haryana land deal case: Delhi court takes cognisance of ED chargesheet against Robert Vadra

A Delhi court took cognisance of an Enforcement Directorate chargesheet against businessman Robert Vadra and others in a money laundering case related to a land deal in Shikohpur in Haryana.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed the chargesheet against Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and 10 other people in July 2025.
It was the first time that any probe agency filed a chargesheet against 57-year-old Vadra in a criminal case.
In April 2025, the ED had questioned Vadra for three consecutive days.
Special Judge Sushant Changotra said the chargesheet and a prima facie broader scrutiny of the documents disclosed sufficient material to proceed further against Vadra and eight other accused persons.
"Accordingly, I take cognisance of the offences under Section 3 (money laundering) read with Section 70 (offences committed by companies) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, punishable under Section 4 of the Act," the judge said, summoning them on May 16.
The judge issued summonses to Vadra, Kewal Singh Virk, Sky Light Hospitality Pvt Ltd (now Skylight Hospitality LLP), Sky Light Realty Private Limited, Real Earth Estates Private Limited (now Real Earth Estates LLP) and Blue Breeze Trading Private Limited (now Blue Breeze Trading LLP).
The others who have been summoned included North India IT Parks Private Limited (now North India IT Parks LLP), Lambodar Art Enterprises India Private Limited (now Lambodar Art Enterprises India LLP) and SGY Properties Private Limited (earlier known as Onkareshwar Properties Private Limited).
Judge Changotra underlined that the parameters required for taking cognisance were different from those required at the stage of framing charges.
"This court has to be mindful of the fact that the scope of inquiry at this stage is very narrow and it is required to restrict itself to examination of the averments in the prosecution complaint and documents so annexed with it for satisfying itself that there are sufficient grounds for proceeding further with the case," he said.
The court also said that one of the accused, Satyanand Yajee, could not be summoned as there was absolutely no material to proceed against him.
It said, "The prosecution has failed to show even an iota of material on record to prima facie show that the accused No.
2, Satyanand Yajee, had indulged in any process or activity connected with proceeds of crime, including its concealment or possession or acquisition or use or projecting or claiming it as untainted property.
" Regarding Artex, Vadra's proprietary concern, the court said it was not a separate legal entity, and Vadra was fully liable for its alleged acts.
It also said the ED is expected to further probe the allegations against DLF Universal Pvt Ltd, one of the accused in the FIR of the predicate offence, to ensure complete justice in the case; in case overt acts or omissions were found, "the role of the persons responsible for such acts or omissions shall also be thoroughly investigated".
The court also rejected the defence argument that it must defer the case till charge is framed in the predicate offence.
It said, "There is no legal embargo on the court for proceeding further with the prosecution complaint even though the chargesheet of the predicate offence has not been filed, and it is still under investigation."
The probe against Vadra is linked to a land deal at Manesar-Shikohpur (now Sector 83) in Haryana's Gurugram district.
The deal was done in February 2008 by a company named Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd, where Vadra was a director earlier, under which it purchased a 3.5-acre land in Shikohpur from Onkareshwar Properties for Rs 7.5 crore.
At the time, Haryana was ruled by the Congress led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda.Four years later, in September 2012, the company sold the land to realty major DLF for Rs 58 crore.
The deal got embroiled in controversy in October 2012 after IAS officer Ashok Khemka, then posted as director general of land consolidation and land records-cum-inspector-general of registration, cancelled the mutation after categorising the transaction as violative of the state consolidation act and some related procedures.
Vadra has been denying any wrongdoing, calling the case a "political vendetta" against him and his family, including former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.
With inputs from PTI