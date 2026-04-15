Haryana land deal case: Delhi court takes cognisance of ED chargesheet against Robert Vadra

Judge Changotra underlined that the parameters required for taking cognisance were different from those required at the stage of framing charges.

"This court has to be mindful of the fact that the scope of inquiry at this stage is very narrow and it is required to restrict itself to examination of the averments in the prosecution complaint and documents so annexed with it for satisfying itself that there are sufficient grounds for proceeding further with the case," he said.

The court also said that one of the accused, Satyanand Yajee, could not be summoned as there was absolutely no material to proceed against him.

It said, "The prosecution has failed to show even an iota of material on record to prima facie show that the accused No.

2, Satyanand Yajee, had indulged in any process or activity connected with proceeds of crime, including its concealment or possession or acquisition or use or projecting or claiming it as untainted property.

" Regarding Artex, Vadra's proprietary concern, the court said it was not a separate legal entity, and Vadra was fully liable for its alleged acts.

It also said the ED is expected to further probe the allegations against DLF Universal Pvt Ltd, one of the accused in the FIR of the predicate offence, to ensure complete justice in the case; in case overt acts or omissions were found, "the role of the persons responsible for such acts or omissions shall also be thoroughly investigated".

The court also rejected the defence argument that it must defer the case till charge is framed in the predicate offence.

It said, "There is no legal embargo on the court for proceeding further with the prosecution complaint even though the chargesheet of the predicate offence has not been filed, and it is still under investigation."

The probe against Vadra is linked to a land deal at Manesar-Shikohpur (now Sector 83) in Haryana's Gurugram district.

The deal was done in February 2008 by a company named Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd, where Vadra was a director earlier, under which it purchased a 3.5-acre land in Shikohpur from Onkareshwar Properties for Rs 7.5 crore.

At the time, Haryana was ruled by the Congress led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda.Four years later, in September 2012, the company sold the land to realty major DLF for Rs 58 crore.

The deal got embroiled in controversy in October 2012 after IAS officer Ashok Khemka, then posted as director general of land consolidation and land records-cum-inspector-general of registration, cancelled the mutation after categorising the transaction as violative of the state consolidation act and some related procedures.

Vadra has been denying any wrongdoing, calling the case a "political vendetta" against him and his family, including former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

With inputs from PTI