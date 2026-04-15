MHA acts against 3 IAS officers for not joining transfers, orders immediate move

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed three AGMUT cadre IAS officers to immediately join their new postings, declaring them “stand relieved” from the Delhi government with effect from February 24, 2026, for failing to comply with earlier transfer orders. Sushil Singh has been posted to Mizoram, KC Surender to Puducherry, and Pranjal J Hazarika to Jammu & Kashmir.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the ministry said the decision was approved by the competent authority after the Delhi government did not relieve the officers despite clear instructions. They have been told to report to their new postings without delay and inform the ministry upon assuming charge. Requests for cancellation or deferment will not be entertained under any circumstances. The ministry noted that the transfers were originally ordered on February 24, but the officers overstayed in Delhi beyond the prescribed timeline. Citing 2016 AGMUT cadre guidelines, it reiterated that officers must be relieved within 15 days of transfer orders.

Failure to comply can invite strict administrative action. Officers may be deemed automatically relieved, with possible consequences including salary stoppage, official displeasure, denial of promotion or central deputation, and disciplinary proceedings.

The ministry also issued a transfer order affecting other IAS officers. Rajeeva Shukla and Anoop Thakur have been posted to Puducherry; Vivek Agarwal, Asha Choudhary Malhotra, and Vikas Ahlawat to Jammu & Kashmir; Saumyaketu Mishra to Mizoram; and D. Karthikeyan to Chandigarh.