Release long-held first-time offenders, says Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed district courts, prison authorities, and other officials to “strictly comply” with directions on releasing first-time offenders who have served more than one-third of their maximum sentence in jail. The court also “deprecated” the Delhi Police for filing a misleading status report in the case.

Justice Girish Kathpalia noted that several accused persons were languishing in jail even after undergoing incarceration for one-third—or at times even more—of the maximum punishment prescribed for the offences they are accused of, despite clear directions from the Supreme Court. The directions were issued while hearing a bail application moved by Rishabh, accused of cheating a woman and her daughter.

The judge said authorities concerned, including the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee and the Delhi State Legal Services Authority, “must ensure” strict compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions “in letter and spirit”.

“A copy of this order be sent to all Principal District and Sessions Judges as well as the Director General (Prisons), with directions to ensure strict compliance of the above-mentioned directions of the Supreme Court (in the case of In Re: Inhuman Conditions in 1382 Prisons),” the court said in its April 13 order.