Renaming of Shahjahanabad corporation okayed for heritage push

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is planning to rename the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SDRC), the agency dedicated to restoring and revitalising the Walled City areas, as “Indraprastha Virasat Redevelopment Corporation”, sources said on Tuesday. The name change was proposed, finalised, and approved at the last SDRC Board meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on March 13 this year, they said.
“The Board, after due consultations and deliberations, approved the proposal to change the name of the company from Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation to Indraprastha Virasat Redevelopment Corporation,” an official document said.
With the Board’s approval, the only formality remaining is the registration of the new name with the Registrar of Companies. Several delegations had earlier met the chief minister and requested that the government rename the SDRC, officials said.
Gupta said the time has come for a comprehensive restructuring and revival of the company. The government will not only change the Board’s name but also use it to accelerate the “real redevelopment” of Old Delhi and the Shahjahanabad area, she said.
Indraprastha is the Mahabharata-era name for the present-day national capital, while the SDRC is named after Shahjahanabad, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, who also oversaw the construction of the iconic Jama Masjid and Red Fort in Old Delhi.
The Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation is a special purpose vehicle set up under Section 25 of the Companies Act, 1956. It is tasked with protecting and conserving heritage sites, including ancient city walls, gates, bridges, vistas, public spaces, edicts, and rock-cut formations, while also improving civic services such as water supply, sewerage, electricity, and public transport.
The last SDRC Board meeting also discussed several issues related to the overall development of Old Delhi and the preservation of its heritage. The Chief Minister said the Delhi government has initiated serious efforts to restore the historic glory of Old Delhi. As part of these efforts, development work worth around Rs 160 crore is currently underway on 28 roads in the area.
The projects include road construction and improvement, beautification of public spaces, strengthening sanitation systems, better maintenance of public toilets, and cleanliness drives. In addition, a phased plan is being prepared to place electricity wiring underground across the area, enabling modern facilities while preserving Old Delhi’s historic character.
The CM also announced that the Town Hall will be developed as an important heritage monument, further enhancing the cultural and historical appeal of the area. She said Old Delhi is the heart of the capital, and the government aims to preserve its heritage, identity, and cultural dignity.
Revamp
Projects include roads, sanitation, beautification
Plan to shift overhead wiring underground
Town Hall to be developed as heritage monument
Rs 160 crore work underway on 28 roads in the area