Renaming of Shahjahanabad corporation okayed for heritage push

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is planning to rename the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SDRC), the agency dedicated to restoring and revitalising the Walled City areas, as “Indraprastha Virasat Redevelopment Corporation”, sources said on Tuesday. The name change was proposed, finalised, and approved at the last SDRC Board meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on March 13 this year, they said.

“The Board, after due consultations and deliberations, approved the proposal to change the name of the company from Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation to Indraprastha Virasat Redevelopment Corporation,” an official document said.

With the Board’s approval, the only formality remaining is the registration of the new name with the Registrar of Companies. Several delegations had earlier met the chief minister and requested that the government rename the SDRC, officials said.

Gupta said the time has come for a comprehensive restructuring and revival of the company. The government will not only change the Board’s name but also use it to accelerate the “real redevelopment” of Old Delhi and the Shahjahanabad area, she said.