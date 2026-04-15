Toddler flung out of car in road accident in Alipur, dies; SUV driver on run

NEW DELHI: A two-year-old girl died after she was thrown out of a car following a collision between an SUV and a hatchback in Delhi’s Alipur area, a police offcial said on Tuesday. The incident took place around 2 pm on Sunday when a Maruti Celerio, carrying six occupants, was travelling from Delhi towards Sonipat. The complainant, Ravinder (47), was also in the vehicle, the official further said.

“As the car moved after the traffic signal turned green near Khampur red light in Bakoli village, a speeding Toyota Fortuner hit it from behind,” a senior police officer said, adding that the SUV was allegedly being driven at excessive speed.

The victims were returning from Rani Khera at the time. The toddler was seated on the lap of a woman in the front passenger seat, with the window open as the air conditioning was not working.

“The force of the impact caused the car to spin and hit the road divider. During the collision, the child slipped and was thrown out of the vehicle,” the officer said.

She was taken to SRHC Hospital in Narela, where doctors declared her brought dead. Ravinder and a 28-year-old woman sustained injuries and were treated, police said. The SUV driver fled, abandoning the vehicle at the spot. Police have seized both vehicles and registered a case. Further investigation is underway, they further said.