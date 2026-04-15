Wage protests: Uneasy calm, lack of clarity in Noida Sector 84

NEW DELHI: A day after the violent workers’ protests erupted in Noida’s Sector-84 and adjoining areas, an uneasy calm prevailed in the area on Tuesday.

Normal operations were disrupted in the aftermath of the unrest; several industrial units remained shut—partly due to Ambedkar Jayanti and partly as a precautionary measure—while some closures were for an indefinite period of time.

Many employees expressed concern over the sudden halt in production, saying they have not received any clarity on when operations might resume. The indefinite closure has left them anxious about their financial stability, with daily wage earners being particularly affected.

Rashid, a native of Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh, shared that he had moved to Noida from Jaipur earlier this year in search of better employment opportunities.

“I work as a daily wager at a factory where we stitch sports-related items, earning about Rs 540 per day. Out of this, Rs 2,500 goes for accommodation, and I regularly send money back home to support my wife and three children. Since the unrest, we have received no communication from the factory owner about when work will restart. This silence is making things even more difficult,” he said.