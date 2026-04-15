Yamuna flood wall to be built along Ring Road

NEW DELHI: In a push to protect the city from the Yamuna’s recurring floods, the government has approved the construction of a flood protection wall along a vulnerable stretch of the Ring Road. A 4.72-kilometre-long wall will be built from Majnu Ka Tila to the Old Railway Bridge (ORB), with a target to complete the project before the next monsoon season.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the decision, formally cleared as part of the budget, is rooted in the city’s repeated experience with severe flooding.

“The government is now moving towards a permanent solution rather than relying on temporary or stop-gap measures. Once in place, the wall will act as a barrier, preventing Yamuna waters from spilling into residential areas. It is expected to provide a strong layer of protection to vulnerable localities such as Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate, Yamuna Bazaar and Majnu Ka Tila, which have historically faced the worst impact whenever water levels rise,” the CM said.

For decades, floodwaters have entered the city through low-lying pockets around Majnu Ka Tila, often submerging stretches of the Ring Road and bringing normal life in Delhi to a standstill. From the devastating floods of 1978 to more recent episodes in 2023 and 2025, this stretch has remained particularly exposed.