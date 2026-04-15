Yamuna flood wall to be built along Ring Road

NEW DELHI: In a push to protect the city from the Yamuna’s recurring floods, the government has approved the construction of a flood protection wall along a vulnerable stretch of the Ring Road. A 4.72-kilometre-long wall will be built from Majnu Ka Tila to the Old Railway Bridge (ORB), with a target to complete the project before the next monsoon season.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the decision, formally cleared as part of the budget, is rooted in the city’s repeated experience with severe flooding.
“The government is now moving towards a permanent solution rather than relying on temporary or stop-gap measures. Once in place, the wall will act as a barrier, preventing Yamuna waters from spilling into residential areas. It is expected to provide a strong layer of protection to vulnerable localities such as Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate, Yamuna Bazaar and Majnu Ka Tila, which have historically faced the worst impact whenever water levels rise,” the CM said.
For decades, floodwaters have entered the city through low-lying pockets around Majnu Ka Tila, often submerging stretches of the Ring Road and bringing normal life in Delhi to a standstill. From the devastating floods of 1978 to more recent episodes in 2023 and 2025, this stretch has remained particularly exposed.
The government observed that existing embankments are no longer adequate to meet future challenges, making it imperative to adopt a durable, long-term solution. Official data shows that the Yamuna touched a record level of 208.66 metres in 2023, surpassing the previous high of 1978. In 2025 as well, the river crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres, rising to 207.48 metres. Warning that such extreme situations could recur, the Chief Minister said the proposed wall offers a strong and lasting safeguard.
The project draws on recommendations made in the August 2024 report of the Joint Flood Committee (JFC), based on detailed hydraulic modelling and data analysis by experts from the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune. The study identified the construction of a flood protection wall along this stretch of the Ring Road as the most viable long-term solution. Gupta also pointed out that no concrete decision was taken by the previous government, leaving these areas repeatedly vulnerable to flooding.
The CM said the wall will serve as a protective shield between the river and the city, preventing overflow onto roads. It will also help check riverbank erosion, safeguarding nearby roads and building foundations. In addition, the structure is expected to curb illegal dumping of waste along the riverbanks, helping preserve the floodplain and protect the Yamuna’s ecosystem.