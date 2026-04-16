Delhi

AAP rift deepens after ED raids on Ashok Mittal

Saurabh Bharadwaj alleges BJP links, questions timing of action against newly appointed Rajya Sabha deputy leader
An outside view of the old residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, in Punjab's Jalandhar, Wednesday, April 15, 2026. The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches against Ashok Kumar Mittal and educational institutions promoted by him and his family in Punjab and Haryana as part of a FEMA probe.
An outside view of the old residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, in Punjab's Jalandhar, Wednesday, April 15, 2026. The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches against Ashok Kumar Mittal and educational institutions promoted by him and his family in Punjab and Haryana as part of a FEMA probe.PTI
Express News Service
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NEW DELHI: Hours after the ED raid on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal, the party’s Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj accused Raghav Chadha of betraying his party and having ties to the BJP.

Bharadwaj took to X and wrote, “The BJP govt toolbox is so predictable. Raghav Chadha was threatened by the ED. And he, out of fear or greed, decided to backstab the very party that made him an MP.”

He added, “When Chadha is called out on social media, the BJP people came out to defend him. With AAP replacing Chadha as its Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha with Mittal, the ED is now going after the latter and raiding his premises. Meanwhile, Chadha enjoys Z+ security cover given by the Centre.”

Adding to that, AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda expressed in a video message, “Is it just a coincidence that Mittal’s residence was raided days after he was made the Deputy Leader?”

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