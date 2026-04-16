AAP rift deepens after ED raids on Ashok Mittal

NEW DELHI: Hours after the ED raid on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal, the party’s Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj accused Raghav Chadha of betraying his party and having ties to the BJP.

Bharadwaj took to X and wrote, “The BJP govt toolbox is so predictable. Raghav Chadha was threatened by the ED. And he, out of fear or greed, decided to backstab the very party that made him an MP.”

He added, “When Chadha is called out on social media, the BJP people came out to defend him. With AAP replacing Chadha as its Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha with Mittal, the ED is now going after the latter and raiding his premises. Meanwhile, Chadha enjoys Z+ security cover given by the Centre.”

Adding to that, AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda expressed in a video message, “Is it just a coincidence that Mittal’s residence was raided days after he was made the Deputy Leader?”