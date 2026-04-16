Bishnoi arms operative held with weapon, live cartridges

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a 31-year-old key operative of a transnational arms trafficking and terror module. The accused, Harshpal Singh alias Rubal, is a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara, officials said.

Police have recovered one high-end weapon along with five live cartridges, officials said on Wednesday. So far, 13 accused persons have been arrested and 24 foreign-made sophisticated weapons along with 216 live cartridges have been recovered. Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) have already been invoked in the case, and the entire network is backed by Pakistan’s ISI, officials said.

“Rubal runs a restaurant in Krishna Nagar. He is a close friend of co-accused Nishant Arora alias Noni, who has already been arrested in this case. He used to receive consignments of illegal arms and ammunition from Arora,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

As per the investigation, Rubal reportedly came into contact with gangster Rashid alias Cable, a known associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi–Rohit Godara syndicate, while in Dubai in 2023. This contact was allegedly facilitated through a common intermediary, Aakash Chauhan.