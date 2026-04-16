Delhi's temperature may rise to 42 degrees Celsius in few days, predicts IMD

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s maximum temperature touched 39.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, while the weather department has predicted that the mercury will touch up to 42 degrees Celsius in the next few days. On Wednesday, the Ridge station recorded a maximum temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius

The national capital’s base station, Safdarjung, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. Starting Thursday, temperatures are expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius across more stations, including Safdarjung.

Additionally, the maximum temperature in the capital is likely to range between 40 and 41 degrees Celsius over the next few days. Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures are predicted to rise to around 21 degrees Celsius, indicating warmer nights ahead.

Station-wise data showed that apart from Ridge at 40.7 degrees Celsius, 4.4 notches above normal, Safdarjung recorded 39.2 degrees Celsius, 3.1 notches above normal, while Lodhi Road and Ayanagar both logged 39.0 degrees Celsius, 3.0 and 2.8 notches above normal, respectively. Palam recorded 38.3 degrees Celsius, 1.5 notches above normal.

On the other hand, minimum temperatures remained below normal at most stations. Safdarjung recorded 19.4 degrees Celsius, 1.6 notches below normal. Palam saw 21.0 degrees Celsius, 0.4 notches below normal, while Lodhi Road recorded 18.3 degrees Celsius, 1.7 notches below normal. Ridge logged 19.5 degrees Celsius, 2.0 notches below normal, and Ayanagar recorded 19.4 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notches below normal.

On the air quality front, Delhi’s Air quality Index deteriorated to the ‘poor’ category, with an AQI of 204.The weather conditions in Delhi over the last month and the first half of April have been very unusual.