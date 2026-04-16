Civic body to document century-old railway stations, schools and colleges in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to conduct an exercise to identify and document railway stations, schools and colleges in the city that are at least 100 years old or more for record-keeping.

According to officials privy to the matter, deputy commissioners across all 12 zones of the civic body will be given the task of compiling details of such institutions as part of the initiative to create a record of long-standing public buildings still in use.

Among the sites likely to be covered are the 1903 Old Delhi Railway Station, the Anglo-Arabic Senior Secondary School complex at Ajmeri Gate, and the 1916 Tibbia College in Karol Bagh, all of which are still operating.

“The national capital has a vast number of railway stations and educational institutions that have served the city for over a century. This exercise will help us identify these places and maintain an updated record,” an official stated.

Additionally, the corporation aims to maintain a consolidated database of such institutions, many of which have continued to serve residents for decades despite rapid urban expansion, officials said, while mentioning that details such as the name of the building, its age, ownership status and current condition will be documented during the process.

The exercise follows an order issued in February. In addition to that, assistance will be sought from the Archaeological Survey of India. Further details on the timeline and scope of the project are awaited, officials added.