Delhi Police bust gang of six Bangladeshi nationals involved in dacoities across India

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested six Bangladeshi nationals and busted a gang specialised in targeting senior citizens, mainly robbing gold and cash while committing robberies and dacoities across India before retreating to Bangladesh, an official said on Wednesday.

Last year, the gang targeted Goa twice, carrying out serious dacoities, injuring victims, and looting cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees. The gang also carried out similar crimes in Hubli, Karnataka.

“On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, police received information that the gang would gather in a secluded forest area near the Sarai Kale Khan cremation ground to commit dacoity in South Delhi,” DCP (Crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

“Police laid a trap and cornered the gang near Sarai Kale Khan. They opened fire at the police, and the police team retaliated and nabbed the accused,” he further said. The accused were identified as Suman Hauldhar (35), Saifful Islam (31), Sohail Sheikh (35), Mohammad Nasir (48), Noor Islam (56), and Zakir (40), all residents of Bangladesh.