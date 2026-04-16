DU exam schedule restricts summer vacation, warns academic council

NEW DELHI: A stormy meeting of the Academic Council at Delhi University on Wednesday saw sharp concerns raised over examination schedules, undergraduate reforms, faculty conditions and academic integrity, with elected member Dr. Maya John submitting a detailed “Note for Action” to the Vice-Chancellor.

One of the key issues flagged during the Zero Hour was the recently released examination date sheet, which allegedly contradicts the official academic calendar for 2025–26. Council members said the schedule effectively curtails the summer vacation, reducing it to barely three weeks in July, and places undue pressure on students and faculty.

Concerns were also raised over a notification mandating May 20, 2026, as the last date for uploading dissertation marks on the Samarth portal. Members argued that the timeline compels fourth-year undergraduate students to submit dissertations before completing their theory examinations, potentially affecting the quality of research. The Council urged a review of the policy.