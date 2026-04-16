Harvest Tables, Held in Memory and Change

Let me begin this week with the heartiest wishes of the harvest season. Whether you are marking Baisakhi, Vishu, Bohag Bihu or Noboborsho, there is a shared truth that binds them all. It is a day of abundance, of gratitude, of tables laid out with care. Few moments capture India’s agricultural diversity as completely as this one, and there could be no better time to speak of something that feels increasingly urgent.

But before that, let me tell you why this has always felt personal.

Growing up in Dehradun, my earliest memories of Baisakhi are tied to the gurudwara, where my father would take me along for langar seva. I remember the reassuring rhythm of the space, the clang of steel thalis, the scent of slow-cooked dal, the quiet pride in doing even the smallest task. We would serve kadhi, chole, aloo sabzi, stacks of rotis brushed with ghee, and kheer that felt like celebration in a bowl. There was gratitude in every gesture, not as an idea but as something lived and shared. The harvest was not abstract. It was right there on the plate.