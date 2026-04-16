Three family members, including toddler, killed after fire breaks out in temporary huts in Rohini

NEW DELHI: Three members of a family, including a two-year-old girl, were killed early Wednesday after a fire broke out in temporary huts in Rohini’s Budh Vihar area, officials from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said. According to police, five people managed to escape in time, while the victims were trapped inside a locked hut.

Fire officials said they received a call about the blaze around 1.25 am, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. A senior police officer said a PCR call was received at Budh Vihar police station regarding a raging fire in an empty plot near Mange Ram Park. On reaching the spot, it was found that four temporary huts used by rag-pickers had caught fire. The occupants used to collect scrap from nearby areas, the officials added.

During inquiry, police said the fire broke out around 12.45 am due to unknown reasons. The flames spread rapidly because of the highly combustible scrap material and the makeshift nature of the structures, leaving little time for occupants to react. Five persons managed to escape safely. However, three people were found dead inside a locked hut. The deceased were identified as Mosibur Dastagir (23), his wife Monara Sekh (19), and their two-year-old daughter, the officer said.

Firefighters later brought the blaze under control. Forensic and crime teams were called to inspect the spot, and efforts are underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. A case has been registered at Budh Vihar police station, and further investigation is in progress.