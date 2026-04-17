100 years of a tabla visionary

Singer Daler Mehndi, Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, Ambassador of Denmark, Keiichi Ono, Ambassador of Japan, dancer Sonal Mansingh, Nivritti Kumari Mewar and Praneshwari Kumari Mewar of the former Udaipur royal house -- were among the audience at Delhi's Safdarjung tomb to attend the Pandit Chatur Lal Centenary Festival.
The Pandit Chatur Lal Memorial Society, in collaboration with Delhi Tourism, presented a cultural evening on April 16 commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of legendary tabla maestro Pandit Chatur Lal at the Safdarjung Tomb. The sprawling lawns drew an audience of over 2000 people.
Pandit Chatur Lal was among the first tabla legends to take the instrument to the global stage. A distinguished disciple of the Delhi gharana, he was celebrated for his exceptional command over rhythm, tonal clarity, and a rare ability to seamlessly weave together the intricacies of both north and south Indian rhythmic systems.
His collaboration with Ustad Ali Akbar Khan on the global stage was followed by landmark tours with Pt. Ravi Shankar in 1956–57. He is credited with the first solo tabla LP, ‘Drums of India’.
He also collaborated with legendary jazz musicians such as Philly Joe Jones, Ruby Braff, and Tony Scott; His artistic contributions extended to international cinema, where he lent Indian rhythms to world film projects, contributing to works that received Academy Award nominations and a Special BAFTA recognition in association with Pandit Ravi Shankar for the Canadian animated film, A Chairy Tale.
The evening—entry free—opened with an evocative performance by Anup Jalota. The programme presented “Brahmaand”, a contemporary yet deeply rooted musical offering by Pranshu Chatur Lal, featuring artists Saqib Khan (sitar), Shuheb Hasan (vocal), Atul Shankar (flute) & Monis Ali (keyboards).
His granddaughter Shruti Chatur Lal, said, “the festival is a heartfelt offering—an attempt to create an experience where history, heritage, and music come together. Safdarjung Tomb thus becomes more than a venue; it becomes a living canvas for memory and resonance.”
Pranshu Chatur Lal, grandson and percussionist, carrying forward the family’s rich musical lineage, said that for him, the programme is deeply personal.” ‘Brahmaand’ is not just a performance—it is a dialogue with tradition, an exploration of sound, and a tribute to the enduring genius of my grandfather."