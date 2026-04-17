100 years of a tabla visionary

Singer Daler Mehndi, Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, Ambassador of Denmark, Keiichi Ono, Ambassador of Japan, dancer Sonal Mansingh, Nivritti Kumari Mewar and Praneshwari Kumari Mewar of the former Udaipur royal house -- were among the audience at Delhi's Safdarjung tomb to attend the Pandit Chatur Lal Centenary Festival.

The Pandit Chatur Lal Memorial Society, in collaboration with Delhi Tourism, presented a cultural evening on April 16 commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of legendary tabla maestro Pandit Chatur Lal at the Safdarjung Tomb. The sprawling lawns drew an audience of over 2000 people.

Pandit Chatur Lal was among the first tabla legends to take the instrument to the global stage. A distinguished disciple of the Delhi gharana, he was celebrated for his exceptional command over rhythm, tonal clarity, and a rare ability to seamlessly weave together the intricacies of both north and south Indian rhythmic systems.

His collaboration with Ustad Ali Akbar Khan on the global stage was followed by landmark tours with Pt. Ravi Shankar in 1956–57. He is credited with the first solo tabla LP, ‘Drums of India’.