At 85, Anjolie Ela Menon revisits her iconic themes in New Delhi exhibition

At Triveni Kala Sangam, ‘Revisitations’ is a stroll back in time into the practice of an artist who has long resisted trends and categorisation. Presented by Vadehra Art Gallery, the exhibition showcases works by veteran artist Anjolie Ela Menon, one of India’s most prominent figurative artists and muralists. Curated by Uma Nair, the show spans over six decades, bringing together over 30 works from 2025 and 2026 alongside older works dating back to the 1950s.

The exhibition revisits Menon’s recurring themes while tracing her evolution over time. In her newer works, Menon returns to earlier concerns—figures, faces, motherhood, and chairs—drawn from the larger body of work of her earlier years. “It is nice to go back. It’s like a mini retrospective,” notes the 85-year-old artist.

Born in 1940, Menon sold her first works as a teenager and held her first solo exhibition at 18 in 1958 in Delhi, which was organised and curated by M.F. Husain. An English literature graduate from Delhi University, she later moved to Mumbai to study at the Sir J.J. School of Art, a stint which was short-lived. “By the time I got to J.J., I felt I had already gone through all that,” she says, recalling her school teacher who introduced her to oil painting at the age of 12. “I was bored with it and I left after a year.” In 1959, she received a scholarship to study at the École Nationale des Beaux-Arts in Paris. “I used to just paint. I didn’t realise that it would lead to a Paris scholarship… everything seemed to happen despite me.”