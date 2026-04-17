Census houselisting phase kicks off in NDMC, cantonment areas of city

NEW DELHI: The houselisting and housing enumeration phase of Census 2027 kicked off in NDMC and cantonment areas of the Capital on Thursday, with door-to-door listing and verification work progressing, a census officer said.

“Around 200 entries from areas such as Chanakyapuri and New Moti Bagh have been received and enumerated so far,” he said.

Officials said some residents questioned enumerators when they knocked at their doors, confusing the houselisting exercise with special intensive revision (SIR) related to electoral rolls.

“However, we have already instructed the enumerators for caution in such situation and allay any fears expressed by people during houselisting,” the official said.

According to officials privy to the matter, at least 571 enumerators were deployed on Thursday, the first day of the houselisting and housing census.

Each enumerator has been allocated 180-200 houses—comprising one houselisting block—for physical verification to ensure that the details residents filed during the self-enumeration exercise are correct, an NDMC official said.

IDs to be used for tallying with info

Under verification exercise, those who completed self-enumeration between April 1-15, have to provide self-enumeration IDs, to be used by enumerators to tally with the information already furnished by them.