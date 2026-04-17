Delhi HC questions delay in Unnao survivor appeal

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday questioned the Unnao rape survivor over a delay of 1,940 days in filing her appeal seeking capital punishment for expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar in her father’s custodial death case.

“We are on limitation. You were pursuing other cases simultaneously. You have to show us why you could not pursue this case. That is the only way we can condone the delay. When you were pursuing other litigation, including his appeal in the rape case, you must explain this delay,” a bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja said.

The survivor’s counsel submitted that she was living under adverse conditions and termed it a “miracle” that she could pursue other cases.

“I am so overburdened. I could not apply my mind to this. It is a miracle that she was able to pursue those cases. It is a miracle she is alive. It is a miracle she is standing here,” the counsel said.

Sengar’s counsel opposed the plea, arguing the judicial platform cannot be used for a media trial. The survivor has sought enhancement of the 10-year sentence to death.