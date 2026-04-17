Delhi HC takes on record Kejriwal’s fresh affidavit seeking recusal of judge

NEW DELHI: Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday re-appeared before the Delhi High Court to point out the “direct and serious appearance of conflict of interest” on part of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, as he sought her recusal from hearing the liquor policy case.

He urged Justice Sharma to take on record his additional affidavit claiming that the judge’s children were empanelled as counsel for the Central government and that they receive case assignments from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The judge agreed to take the document on record.

Kejriwal has also prayed for time to make further oral and rejoinder submissions, fearing that continuing the case before Justice Sharma might not carry the “full appearance of judicial detachment, independence and neutrality that the law requires.”

Meanwhile, in a written statement, the CBI opposed Kejriwal’s submission. Going by the AAP supremo’s logic, the probe agency noted, “all judges whose relatives are on the panel of either the state or Central government or any public sector undertaking will be disqualified from hearing the cases of the respective state governments, Central government, or the PSUs concerned.” It further alleged an “orchestrated social media campaign” against the judge.

The agency said misinformation carrying “wild insinuations” regarding government-panel work given to the judge’s children was being circulated on social media.