Delhi University sees fewer complaints than JNU: RTI

NEW DELHI: A stark contrast in the number of sexual harassment complaints reported at the University of Delhi (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) between 2022 and 2025 has raised fresh concerns over the accessibility, awareness and effectiveness of internal complaints committees (ICCs) in Central universities.

According to an RTI reply sought by this reporter, DU recorded just six complaints between 2023 and 2025—two in 2023–24 and four in 2024–25.

The university stated that actions taken ranged from expulsion and denial of admission in one case to unconditional apologies, gender sensitisation measures, and one acquittal. One complaint was withdrawn, and no cases are currently pending.

In contrast, JNU reported significantly higher numbers: 30 complaints in 2022–23, 15 in 2023–24, and 26 in 2024–25. Data also shows that 151 complaints were registered between 2017 and late 2024, with a peak of 63 cases in 2018–19. While this may suggest a higher incidence, faculty and student representatives argue it reflects differences in reporting culture and institutional trust.

Abha Dev Habib, a professor at Miranda House, DU, pointed to a lack of awareness among students. “I believe the information module needs to be strengthened. The students are hardly aware of the ICC. We need to encourage students to stand up and talk about it with their batchmates and give a representation to the ICC. The three elected student representatives in the ICC need to work more actively,” she said.