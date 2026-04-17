Delhi University sees fewer complaints than JNU: RTI

NEW DELHI: A stark contrast in the number of sexual harassment complaints reported at the University of Delhi (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) between 2022 and 2025 has raised fresh concerns over the accessibility, awareness and effectiveness of internal complaints committees (ICCs) in Central universities.
According to an RTI reply sought by this reporter, DU recorded just six complaints between 2023 and 2025—two in 2023–24 and four in 2024–25.
The university stated that actions taken ranged from expulsion and denial of admission in one case to unconditional apologies, gender sensitisation measures, and one acquittal. One complaint was withdrawn, and no cases are currently pending.
In contrast, JNU reported significantly higher numbers: 30 complaints in 2022–23, 15 in 2023–24, and 26 in 2024–25. Data also shows that 151 complaints were registered between 2017 and late 2024, with a peak of 63 cases in 2018–19. While this may suggest a higher incidence, faculty and student representatives argue it reflects differences in reporting culture and institutional trust.
Abha Dev Habib, a professor at Miranda House, DU, pointed to a lack of awareness among students. “I believe the information module needs to be strengthened. The students are hardly aware of the ICC. We need to encourage students to stand up and talk about it with their batchmates and give a representation to the ICC. The three elected student representatives in the ICC need to work more actively,” she said.
DU Registrar Vikas Gupta did not respond to queries.
At JNU, concerns extend beyond accessibility to structural changes. The internal committee, constituted in 2017 after the scrapping of GSCASH, has faced criticism over autonomy and functioning.
Surajit Mazumdar, president of the JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA), said, “Earlier in JNU, the issues were fought; they were never suppressed as JNU has a history of having a strong committee against sexual harassment. There used to be a high number of sexual harassment cases reported. However, after the abolition of GSCASH, there has been a decline in the number of cases filed and prosecuted in the university. The administrative role has declined.”
The State of the University Report 2024 also flagged concerns over the ICC’s functioning, noting a decline in reporting despite a worsening perception of campus safety, and alleging procedural lapses and a lack of accountability. The report noted that GSCASH, which had functioned since 1999, was replaced by the ICC under the pretext of compliance with UGC regulations. However, the ICC has reportedly failed to meet even basic regulatory requirements.
Aditi, president of the JNUSU, said, “If there is no one to support a survivor, they are unlikely to come forward. The ICC is neither strong nor accessible. Survivors fear slut-shaming, and even professors sometimes discourage them from filing complaints.” Referring to DU, she rued, “The students there don’t even know where to report such matters.”