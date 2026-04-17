Government schools beat national average

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday hailed the strong performance of its schools in the CBSE Class X Results 2026, with government institutions recording an impressive 97.23% pass percentage, significantly higher than the national average of 93.70%.
The results mark a notable improvement of 2.59 percentage points from last year’s 94.64%, underlining steady gains in learning outcomes across the capital’s government schools.
Officials highlighted that 457 schools achieved a 100% pass rate, a sharp increase from 300 last year, while 924 schools recorded over 90% results, compared to 529 in 2025, reflecting a broad-based academic improvement.
A total of 1,88,460 students appeared for the examination this year, of whom 1,83,246 successfully passed. Among top performers, 26 students scored 95% and above, while 540 students secured between 90% and 95%, and 5,202 students scored in the 80%–90% range, indicating a consistent rise in high scorers across schools.
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood congratulated students, teachers, and parents, noting that girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 97.37%, compared to 97.09% for boys. He reiterated the government’s focus on ensuring that no girl’s education is hindered by distance or access, announcing a Rs 90 crore allocation to provide free bicycles to nearly 1.3 lakh Class 9 girl students.
Highlighting infrastructure expansion, Sood said the government has established 9,000 smart classrooms this year, moving towards a target of 21,000. In addition, 175 modern computer labs and 125 digitised libraries have been set up to ensure students have access to contemporary learning tools and digital resources.
He also pointed to the 75 CM SHRI Schools, which are introducing AI-powered language and career labs, aimed at preparing students for future challenges beyond conventional academics and examinations.
Backed by an education budget of Rs 19,148 crore, the Delhi government aims to strengthen a holistic education ecosystem focused on confidence, capability, and character-building.
Sood said that under CM, the education model reflects a shift “from promises to proof”, driven by sustained investment, innovation, and a commitment to equitable growth. “The goal remains to build a world-class education system accessible to every child in Delhi,” he added.