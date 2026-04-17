Government schools beat national average

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday hailed the strong performance of its schools in the CBSE Class X Results 2026, with government institutions recording an impressive 97.23% pass percentage, significantly higher than the national average of 93.70%.

The results mark a notable improvement of 2.59 percentage points from last year’s 94.64%, underlining steady gains in learning outcomes across the capital’s government schools.

Officials highlighted that 457 schools achieved a 100% pass rate, a sharp increase from 300 last year, while 924 schools recorded over 90% results, compared to 529 in 2025, reflecting a broad-based academic improvement.

A total of 1,88,460 students appeared for the examination this year, of whom 1,83,246 successfully passed. Among top performers, 26 students scored 95% and above, while 540 students secured between 90% and 95%, and 5,202 students scored in the 80%–90% range, indicating a consistent rise in high scorers across schools.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood congratulated students, teachers, and parents, noting that girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 97.37%, compared to 97.09% for boys. He reiterated the government’s focus on ensuring that no girl’s education is hindered by distance or access, announcing a Rs 90 crore allocation to provide free bicycles to nearly 1.3 lakh Class 9 girl students.