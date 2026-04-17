Heavy rain in Delhi disrupts flights, seven diverted and several delayed

NEW DELHI: Heavy downpour in Delhi on Friday evening and the low visibility conditions resulted in the diversion of seven incoming domestic flights and multiple flights suffering delays on Friday night.

An airport source said, "Seven incoming flights could not land at IGIA due to the heavy rains and were diverted to Jaipur. They were all domestic ones."

In an advisory released to the public at 9.45 pm, Indigo said, "Bad weather over Delhi has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly."

It also advised its flyers to stay updated on the flight status via its website or app.

Other airlines are yet to respond to specific queries on the impacted flights.

At 12:23 am on Saturday, Air India posted a Travel Advisory on X:

"Inclement weather in Delhi is affecting flight operations. Our ground teams are monitoring the situation and are making every effort to ensure passengers can reach their destinations as soon as conditions improve."

It also asked flyers to check their flight status on its website before leaving for the airport and allow additional travel time to reach the airport.