L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu visits Swabhiman Apartments, hears residents’ concerns

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday inspected the Swabhiman Apartments developed by the Delhi Development Authority DDA in the Ashok Vihar area and directed authorities to address the concerns of residents.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 1,675 newly constructed flats by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for the dwellers of Jhuggi Jhopri clusters and handed over keys at the residential apartments.

“In the spirit of citizen-centric governance, I interacted with residents who expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for these homes. They also highlighted concerns such as seepage, garbage mismanagement, irregular lift functioning in some towers, and issues caused by miscreants,” L-G Sandhu said in a post on X.