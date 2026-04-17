Left tie in Ambedkar University student council elections

NEW DELHI: Conflicting victory claims marked the outcome of the Ambedkar University Delhi Student Council (AUDSC) elections, with both the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students’ Association (AISA) declaring themselves winners, even as official figures indicate a tie.

According to data released by the university’s election authorities, both SFI and AISA secured 17 seats each in the council, making the contest one of the closest in the university’s recent electoral history. Variations in seat distribution across campuses, however, have allowed both organisations to interpret the results in their favour.

In its press statement, SFI described the outcome as a “resounding victory,” claiming to have emerged as the single largest organisation with a dominant presence across campuses, particularly in Kashmere Gate and Karampura.

The organisation reiterated its longstanding electoral dominance in the university since student council elections began in 2018 and framed the result as a rejection of what it termed “administrative repression” and anti-student policies.