MCD launches new bid to revive Naini lake, plans shikara rides, water sports

NEW DELHI: In a fresh attempt to revive Naini Lake in Model Town, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to invite new tender applications at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 10 crore. According to the tender document, the project is to be completed within 12 months and includes civil, electrical, horticulture, as well as operation and maintenance work.

In July 2025, Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra had announced plans to revamp the lake in North Delhi with support from the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation, aiming to develop it into a major tourist destination. The proposed plan also includes opening the lake to water activities such as shikara and gondola rides, racing boats, and water scooters.

Among the key upgrades planned are a laser show on the lake’s central island, an upgraded musical fountain, and the installation of new LED fountains to enhance the visitor experience.

The minister had also stated that facilities would include CCTV surveillance, trained lifeguards, and emergency rescue systems. Officials said the civic body plans to channel treated water from a sewage treatment plant through pipelines to replenish the lake. Cleaning of the banks and landscaping work are also part of the project.

The tender was published on April 13, and contractors can submit bids online until April 21, 2026. Eligible bidders include registered contractors with MCD, CPWD, state PWDs, or urban local bodies, with valid GST, PAN, and bank details.