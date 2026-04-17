Speaker Vijender Gupta gets Z security after threats to House

NEW DELHI: Following a series of targeted bomb threats and a recent high-profile security breach, the security cover for the Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has been upgraded to the Z category. This action comes after the Assembly Secretariat and the Speaker’s office received approximately six to seven threatening emails via official channels.

These threats, coupled with a recent security lapse where an intruder breached the Assembly gates and placed an unidentified object inside the Speaker’s vehicle, have prompted an immediate and comprehensive overhaul of existing security protocols.

Under the Z category security detail, Gupta will receive 24/7 protection from a specialised team. The upgraded measures include a dedicated escort car that will accompany the Speaker’s convoy at all times. This security detail is led by a dedicated in-charge and supported by elite commandos to ensure constant surveillance and protection during all official movements and public appearances.