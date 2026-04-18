All accused arrested in assault on Army Brigadier and son in Delhi’s Vasant Enclave

NEW DELHI: Four more people have been arrested in connection with the assault on an Indian Army Brigadier and his son in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Enclave area. A senior police officer said that all remaining absconding accused in the case have now been arrested.
The accused have been identified as Surjit Singh (36), Sunil Sharma (53), Ashish (32), all residents of Mehram Nagar, and Satender (35), a resident of Bhiwani in Haryana.
Earlier, two accused had been arrested, and they have been identified as Satender, alias Sonu (49), and Sanjay Sharma (56), residents of Mehram Nagar.
According to police, Surjit is known to the main accused, Satender, and all of them were sitting together in Mehram Nagar when Satender received a call regarding the altercation in Vasant Enclave. Thereafter, they all went to the spot in Surjit’s Hyundai Aura.
After reaching there, a quarrel broke out, after which they returned to their homes. Later, upon learning that a case had been registered, they absconded but were eventually apprehended and arrested.
The car has been recovered, and further examination is under process, police said.
According to another police officer, the accused are evasive and not responding to the questions properly. The incident seems to be a spontaneous one. The incident unfolded on the night of April 11 when, as per the complainants, the brigadier and his son were on a walk after their dinner.
The Brigadier’s son said
“After dinner, my father and I were going for a walk. On the main road near the society exit, two people were drinking in a car. My father told them that this is a residential area and they should not drink here. They responded that they were locals and would drink there only; we should mind ourown business”.
Meanwhile, his father asked him to call the police but he said that the PCR was delayed. It took about 15 to 20 minutes for the PCR to arrive. In the meantime, the accused persons were also making phone calls. He added, “They continued drinking and later some eight people came out of two cars and started beating us”.
While speaking to the media, the Brigadier’s wife said that the accused used abusive language and passed inappropriate comments. She further alleged that when she approached the policeman again, he refused to help and said that he would not intervene. He told her that he could not fight so many people alone and was waiting for his team. However, no team arrived there, and they assaulted her son and husband.