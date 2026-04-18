All accused arrested in assault on Army Brigadier and son in Delhi’s Vasant Enclave

NEW DELHI: Four more people have been arrested in connection with the assault on an Indian Army Brigadier and his son in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Enclave area. A senior police officer said that all remaining absconding accused in the case have now been arrested.

The accused have been identified as Surjit Singh (36), Sunil Sharma (53), Ashish (32), all residents of Mehram Nagar, and Satender (35), a resident of Bhiwani in Haryana.

Earlier, two accused had been arrested, and they have been identified as Satender, alias Sonu (49), and Sanjay Sharma (56), residents of Mehram Nagar.

According to police, Surjit is known to the main accused, Satender, and all of them were sitting together in Mehram Nagar when Satender received a call regarding the altercation in Vasant Enclave. Thereafter, they all went to the spot in Surjit’s Hyundai Aura.

After reaching there, a quarrel broke out, after which they returned to their homes. Later, upon learning that a case had been registered, they absconded but were eventually apprehended and arrested.

The car has been recovered, and further examination is under process, police said.