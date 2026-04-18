Delhi plans 1,000 new public toilets with kiosks in high-footfall areas

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is planning to set up around 1,000 public toilets across the city over the next year, especially in high-footfall and congested areas. These will be a new generation of public washrooms with modern facilities and kiosks.

A source said, “The aim is to replace existing open or poorly maintained facilities with better-designed, functional units.” The project will be executed by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation. “A structured approach is being adopted to ensure both construction and long-term maintenance of these facilities,” he said.

One of the key features of the model is the integration of kiosks, selling basic amenities, within the toilet premises, a concept he said is new to the city’s public sanitation system. “The kiosk will be operated by the toilet caretaker himself, so he remains present at the site instead of leaving the facility unattended,” the source said.

The idea is to ensure that the caretaker has a steady engagement and incentive to stay there round the clock, which in turn will help in better upkeep and monitoring of the washrooms, he further explained.

The facilities will be developed in busy market areas such as Chandni Chowk and Sarojini Market and across Delhi, where sanitation infrastructure is often under strain.

Rs 300 crore allocation

A budgetary allocation of Rs 300 crore has been earmarked for the infrastructure projects in the capital for this financial year, including multiple other beautification projects in the capital.