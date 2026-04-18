Delhi plans flyovers, underpasses on key stretches to decongest North and South Delhi roads

NEW DELHI: Aiming to decongest four key road stretches in South and North Delhi, the government has planned to construct flyovers and underpasses. The Public Works Department (PWD) will construct these flyovers and underpasses under the integrated road corridor project.

The project included construction of flyovers at Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road – including Aruna Asaf Ali Road – at Kanti Nagar bridge intersection, and a flyover in Bawana and near Kanjhawala Chowk, totalling around 34 kilometres of road stretch decongestion.

“Traffic at these intersections experiences heavy traffic flow, resulting in frequent traffic jams. Construction of an underpass or flyover appears to be a feasible traffic movement. A tender has been floated in this regard,” sources said.

The Mehrauli-Mahipalpur road connecting to Aruna Asaf Ali Road near the JNU campus is approximately a 9 km long stretch. To ease traffic congestion on this stretch, the department plans to construct a flyover, an underpass and a U-turn under the flyover.

“Between Kanti Nagar bridge and Telco T-point, which is connected to Mahipalpur Road, approximately a 6 km stretch also faces traffic congestion where the PWD plans to construct a flyover,” sources added.

The 9-km stretch in North Delhi’s Bawana Road is also said said to be decongested after the flyover.

The PWD plans to conduct a feasibility study for the construction of a flyover from Kanjhawala Chowk to Mangolpuri on Outer Ring Road in North Delhi at a cost of `3.44 crore. The study will be conducted for a period of four to five months to decongest a stretch of approximately 10 km in length.