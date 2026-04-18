DERC proposes easing green energy access, allowing more consumers to buy power directly

NEW DELHI: Delhi Electricity Board Regulatory Commission (DERC) has proposed to amend the open access green energy regulations through which consumers with a connected load of 100 kW and more can directly purchase renewable energy from the suppliers, excluding local discoms, and thereby save up to 30-40 per cent of their electricity bills. It aims to promote cleaner renewable energy consumption by commercial users in Delhi, said the power regulator.
The Green Energy Open Access is a regulatory framework through which consumers with a connected load of 100 kW and more can directly purchase renewable energy from the suppliers, excluding local discoms, and thereby save up to 30-40 per cent of their electricity bills.
However, under the existing Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission Regulations, 2024, the eligibility for availing GEOA is restricted to consumers connected at 11 kV and above and having a sanctioned load of 100 kW and above.
“The said voltage-based restriction had the effect of excluding consumers who meet the prescribed load criterion but are connected at voltage levels below 11 kV from availing the Green Energy Open Access benefit,” a DERC document mentioned.
But this is contrary to the GEOA framework’s objective to promote a uniform, technology-neutral and load-based eligibility regime, enabling access to renewable energy across consumer categories, officials said.
Now, the DERC has issued a draft Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission Regulations, 2026 document seeking feedback from stakeholders over the proposed reduction in the voltage criterion from the current 11 kV to below 11 kV.
The issue of GEOA applicability to consumers connected below 11 kV has emerged, especially in the case of those in telecom sectors, commercial infrastructures and medium, small and micro enterprises that are characterised by geographically dispersed loads and predominantly low-tension connectivity.
The proposed amendment is expected to expand access to GEOA to eligible consumers connected below 11 kV, promote wider adoption of renewable energy, and facilitate participation of sectors such as telecom, MSMEs and commercial consumers, they said.
Who would benefot from the proposal?
Commercial consumers, in the telecom and MSME segments, stand to benefit from increased flexibility in sourcing power, potential cost optimisation and improved sustainability credentials, the officials added. Telecom infrastructure and data support systems, represents a major energy-consuming segment with potential for renewable energy integration.
What is Green Energy Open Access?
The Green Energy Open Access allows consumers with a load of 100 kW and above to directly purchase renewable energy from suppliers, bypassing local discoms. This enables potential savings of 30–40% on electricity bills. The proposed amendment is expected to expand access to GEOA to eligible consumers connected below 11 kV, said officials.