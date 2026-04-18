DERC proposes easing green energy access, allowing more consumers to buy power directly

NEW DELHI: Delhi Electricity Board Regulatory Commission (DERC) has proposed to amend the open access green energy regulations through which consumers with a connected load of 100 kW and more can directly purchase renewable energy from the suppliers, excluding local discoms, and thereby save up to 30-40 per cent of their electricity bills. It aims to promote cleaner renewable energy consumption by commercial users in Delhi, said the power regulator.

The Green Energy Open Access is a regulatory framework through which consumers with a connected load of 100 kW and more can directly purchase renewable energy from the suppliers, excluding local discoms, and thereby save up to 30-40 per cent of their electricity bills.

However, under the existing Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission Regulations, 2024, the eligibility for availing GEOA is restricted to consumers connected at 11 kV and above and having a sanctioned load of 100 kW and above.